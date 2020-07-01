THE total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 2231 with 73 new cases reported yesterday (Tuesday, June 30),
But there are no active cases in Bass Coast or South Gippsland.
The neighbouring Cardinia Shire, which had previously been labelled a ‘hotspot’, has no active cases. There is one active case in Latrobe City Council.
The overall total has increased by 72, with one case reclassified.
Within Victoria, nine new cases are linked to outbreaks, 19 new cases have been identified through routine testing and 42 cases are under investigation. Three new cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There have been no new deaths reported. To date, 20 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
There have been 301 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that have been acquired through unknown transmission. There are currently 370 active cases in Victoria.
Currently, 15 people with coronavirus infection are in hospital, including two patients in intensive care. 1839 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the total 2231 cases, there have been 1890 in metropolitan Melbourne and 252 in regional Victoria. The total number of cases is made up of 1173 men and 1055 women. More than 830,000 tests have been processed to date.
Meanwhile, residents living in Victoria’s ten restricted postcodes are being urged to get tested for coronavirus this week – with new sites being set up as part of a massive effort to prevent further spread of the virus throughout the community.