BASS Coast has recorded another case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of actives cases in the shire to three.
South Gippsland also has three active cases, after one person recovered earlier this week.
The total for Bass Coast – including active and recovered cases – stands at eight cases while South Gippsland has had nine cases.
Elsewhere in Gippsland:
- Baw Baw – 3 active, 9 total
- East Gippsland – 2 active, 1 total
- Wellington – 0 active, 13 total
- Latrobe – 6 active, 15 total
The neighbouring Cardinia Shire has recorded 35 active cases out of a total of 70.
Victoria has recorded 723 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 9,998.
The overall total has increased by 694 due to 29 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 64 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 660 are under investigation.
There have been 13 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They were three men in their 70s, three women in their 70s, three men in their 80s, two women in their 80s and two men in their 90s. Ten of the 13 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 105 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 1698 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 5385 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 312 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 34 in intensive care
- 4259 people have recovered from the virus.
- Of the total cases, 9230 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 565 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 4945 men and 4931 women.
- More than 1,574,600 tests have been processed.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 951, active cases: 549.
- There are 877 active cases relating to outbreaks across aged care facilities.