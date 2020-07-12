THERE are two active cases of coronavirus in the Bass Coast Shire, according to an update issued this afternoon (Sunday, July 12) by the Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton.
It’s the first time in almost three months there’s been an active case in the Bass Coast Shire.
On Friday, it was announced there was an active case in the South Gippsland Shire.
Elsewhere, there are three active cases in Baw Baw, four in Cardinia, and one in East Gippsland.
It was announced yesterday a staff member at West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) had tested positive to coronavirus. The employee has not been at work since last Saturday, July 4.
Victoria has recorded 273 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 3799.
The overall total has increased by 239, after 34 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 22 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks, 25 were identified through routine testing and 226 are under investigation. No new cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There has been one death reported since yesterday, with a man in his 70s passing away in hospital overnight. To date, 24 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 562 cases may indicate community transmission
- 1484 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 57 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 16 in intensive care
- 2289 people have recovered from the virus
- Of the total cases, 3415 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 288 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 2017 men and 1772 women
- More than 1,125,400 tests have been processed
Public housing outbreaks:
- 237 cases are residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington. Investigations are continuing into how these cases are linked.
- 28 cases are residents of various public housing towers in Carlton. Investigations are continuing into how these cases are linked.
Other outbreaks:
- Four cases have been linked to LaManna Supermarket Essendon
- Two cases have been linked to Linfox Distribution Centre Truganina
- Six cases have been linked to Cenvic Construction Riverina Apartments in Footscray
- 11 cases have been linked to Somerville Meats
- Four cases have been linked to JBS Abattoir in Brooklyn
- Two cases have been linked to Box Hill Hospital
- 11 cases have been linked to Brunswick Private Hospital
- Eight cases have been linked to the Alfred Hospital
- 11 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility.
- 12 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee.
As interviews are undertaken throughout the day, these outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks.
Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there are only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study – if you can’t do it from home.
“Restaurants and cafes are now takeaway and delivery services only, and beauty and personal services are closed. Entertainment and cultural venues are also closed. Community sport may not occur.
“This Stay at Home direction applies to your principal place of residence – which means you need to stay home and not use a holiday home.
“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”