A YOUNG Leongatha girl has raised an incredible $3000 after participating in the World’s Greatest Shave.
Lily Hanily chopped her thick locks earlier this month with help from her hairdresser mum Michelle to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
“I wanted to do it ages ago but I got too nervous,” the 11-year-old said.
But after her cousin did the shave, Lily had more confidence.
“I felt the weight lift off because it was so thick,” Lily said.
“At the beginning I thought it looked weird, but everyone says it looks good.”
The St Laurence O’Toole Primary School student said she had mainly been wearing beanies to school, but with the encouragement of friends, might consider rocking the short crop to school soon.
Lily had set her original goal at $1000 but it was quickly and easily surpassed.
The hair left over from the cut will be donated to a company in Sydney that makes wigs.
You can donate to Lily’s appeal by heading to worldsgreatestshave.com.