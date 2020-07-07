A WONTHAGGI woman has raised almost $6000 for the Cancer Council by chopping her locks.
About 40cm of Jess Purtle’s hair was cut off on May 23, the day that would have been her father’s 60th birthday.
“Dad passed away last year from cancer,” Jess said.
“He was meant to turn 60 on May 23 but we couldn’t have a party so we did this instead.”
She decided to set up the fundraiser so the Cancer Council could keep looking for a cure for cancer.
Jess’s boss at Abstract Hair Studio Wonthaggi did the honours.
“It was a shock,” Jess said, “I’ve had my hair long for 13 years but I actually want to go a little shorter now.”
The cut hair has been donated to an organisation that make wigs for kids with cancer.