THE Bass Highway was eerily quiet for a Saturday afternoon in the school holidays and you could fire a canon down the main streets of both Cowes and Inverloch.
Even the Woolies carpark was super quiet.
The message, it seems, has finally got through to holidaymakers and holiday-home owners about spending the six-week Melbourne metro lockdown in you ‘Principal Place of Residence’.
“There would have been at least 30 police. They were very efficient, and it took about five minutes,” said an Islander on the way home.
“There weren’t many cars coming in the Island direction. The Bass Highway from there (Lang Lang roadblock) was like a ghost road- quite surreal especially for a Saturday in the school holidays.
“We were asked to show our licence and asked if we were permanent residents on the Island.
“Very nice and helpful police and we said thanks for doing a great job!”
There were no cars on the Phillip Island Tourist Road either.
There has however been plenty of concern about the crowds which descended on the area earlier in the week.
And hopes that those who have stayed on the “continue their holidays” will go home after the weekend.
Bass Coast Shire Council CEO Ali Wastie told the Herald-Sun today that she was aware locals were on the lookout for and were reporting Melbourne residents who had arrived at holiday homes or failed to leave them.
“The school holidays are ending, and it will not be acceptable for people to extend their holidays. We should be seeing a significant drop off in numbers… there’s no reasons for people to be at their holiday homes after this weekend,” she said.
The council has received many calls from worried locals about arrivals from Melbourne, after the Premier said there would be a lockdown but before it came into force on Thursday.
“We have been telling people it’s a police matter and if they are concerned people are coming down to lockdown in holiday houses… they need to register it with the local police.”
Contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or report online https://onlinereporting.police.vic.gov.au/