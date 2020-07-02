THE total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 2303 with 77 new cases reported yesterday (Wednesday, July 1).
The overall total has increased by 72, with five cases reclassified.
But there are still no cases locally – in Bass Coast or South Gippsland Shires, or the neighbouring Cardinia Shire. There is one active case in Latrobe City.
Within Victoria, 13 new cases are linked to outbreaks, 37 new cases have been identified through routine testing and 27 cases are under investigation. No new cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There have been no new deaths reported. To date, 20 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
There have been 332 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that have been acquired through unknown transmission. There are currently 415 active cases in Victoria.
Currently, 20 people with coronavirus infection are in hospital, including four patients in intensive care.1866 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the total 2303 cases, there have been 1958 in metropolitan Melbourne and 253 in regional Victoria. The total number of cases is made up of 1219 men and 1084 women. More than 850,000 tests have been processed to date.
This is the sixteenth consecutive day of double-digit case growth in Victoria, with a continuing and concerning number of new cases associated with transmission in households and families.