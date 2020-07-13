THE 2021 Korumburra Show has been cancelled due to fears COVID-19 would still have towns in lockdown.
Vice president of the Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society, Doug Appleton, said it was a hard decision to cancel the show, held on the second Saturday in February at the showgrounds.
“I can sum it up in one word: disappointing,” he said.
At this time of the year, the committee is usually booking in entertainment and judges so to cancel once the ball was rolling because restrictions were still in place would be difficult, Doug explained.
President Ian Cash said all efforts would be placed in the 2022 show.
“I feel a bit relieved really because it would be a shame to put all that effort in for the show not to go ahead,” Ian said.
The first show was held at the Mechanics Institute in 1893, just six weeks after the Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society was formed.
The fast-tracked show was the result of the long-standing inter-town rivalry between Korumburra and Leongatha.
The first time the Korumburra Show was cancelled was in 1898, when bushfires in the district “roasted” animal and vegetable entries, according to an article in The Age at the time.
The show was cancelled for a second time in 1938 due to the Infantile Paralysis Epidemic.
The Great Southern Advocate reported the last-minute decision to abandon the show just a month before it was due to be held over fears of bringing the disease into town.
It is believed the only other times the Korumburra Show was cancelled was during World War II.
A decision on the November sheep dog trials and horse jumping events has been postponed to September.
Exhibit pavilion chief steward Rhonda Brooks said she was disappointed the decision on the show was not put off until later in the year as well.
“We could have planned as if it’s going to go ahead and if we were to find in September or October restrictions haven’t lifted and aren’t likely to by February then we would cancel it.”
The secretary of the Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show Rosemary Loughnan is remaining “optimistic” for the 2021 show in January.
“[The committee] are still proceeding with what we would be doing at this time of the year in normal circumstances for July,” she said.
“We are realistic enough to know it may take a great deal of time for events to proceed as usual.”