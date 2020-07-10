A DRIVER has been fined by police after trying to get to their holiday house in the Bass Coast Shire.
A couple from Docklands attempted to visit their holiday house on Phillip Island at 1.30am this morning (Friday, July 10). They were turned away at one vehicle checkpoint and given a warning, according to police.
They then attempted to re-route before being stopped at a second vehicle checkpoint.
The driver was issued with a fine, and police are planning to fine the passenger as well.
In the last 24 hours, Victoria Police has issued 60 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions. It’s a $1652 fine.
It follows Premier Daniel Andrews announcement today Victoria had recorded another 288 cases of coronavirus – the largest single-day increase for the state.
And Victorians living in metro Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are now recommended to wear face masks in situations where they are leaving their home and physical distancing is not possible – to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.
Mr Andrews announced the new recommendations from the Chief Health Officer would apply from today, following new evidence from global medical experts and increased community transmission in Victoria.
The Victorian government will order over two million reusable masks and one million more single-use masks to ensure more Victorians have access to this added protection while also boosting local manufacturing capability.
If you have concerns that the strict COVID-19 lockdown laws are being flouted, you can report your concerns to the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.