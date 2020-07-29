ONE person in South Gippsland has recovered from coronavirus.
There are now three active cases of coronavirus in South Gippsland with nine in total, and two in Bass Coast with seven overall.
Elsewhere in Gippsland:
- Baw Baw – 3 active, 9 total
- East Gippsland – 2 active, 1 total
- Wellington – 0 active, 13 total
- Latrobe – 6 active, 15 total
There are 25 active cases in the neighbouring Cardinia Shire.
Victoria has recorded 295 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 9304.
The overall total has increased by 255 due to 40 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 34 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 261 are under investigation.
There have been nine new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They were one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s and two women in their 90s. Seven of the nine deaths are linked to aged care facilities. To date, 92 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 1418 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 4839 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 307 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 41 in intensive care
- 4123 people have recovered from the virus.
- Of the total cases, 8632 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 500 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 4625 men and 4593 women.
- More than 1,554,000 tests have been processed.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 884, active cases: 502.
- There are 804 active cases relating to outbreaks across aged care facilities.