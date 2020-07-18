HEALTH authorities have revised down the total number of active and non active COVID-19 cases in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires.
Previously, the Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of eight cases in South Gippsland (active and non-active) and seven in Bass Coast.
But both numbers have been revised down – to seven in South Gippsland and six in Bass Coast – by the Department of Health and Human Services.
And there are only two active cases in each shire whereas it was previously reported there were three.
The Sentinel-Times contacted the Department of Health and Human Services yesterday afternoon (Friday, July 17) to confirm the new figures were correct and questioned if it was due to duplication in both shires, but has not heard back.
There are 13 active cases in the Cardinia Shire, three in Baw Baw, one in East Gippsland, and two in Latrobe.
Victoria has recorded 217 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 5353. There are 2608 cases are currently active in Victoria.
The overall total has increased by 188, after 32 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 11 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 205 are under investigation. There was one case in a returned traveler in hotel quarantine.
Three new deaths have been reported since yesterday: a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 80s. All died in hospital. To date, 35 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.