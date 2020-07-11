GIPPSLAND now has four active cases of coronavirus after Baw Baw 2 and South Gippsland 1 joined East Gippsland 1 on the regional list.
The increases came as Victoria followed Friday’s record 288 positives with another 216 new cases overnight into Saturday, July 11.
One of the Baw Baw cases has been acknowledged as involving a staff member at the West Gippsland Hospital, Warragul.
The total number of cases in Victoria is now at 3560.
The overall total has increased by 181, after 35 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 30 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 186 are under investigation. No cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There has been one death reported since yesterday, with a man in his 90s passing away in hospital overnight. To date, 23 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
Summary of details:
* 535 cases may indicate community transmission
* 1249 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 49 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 15 in intensive care
* 2286 people have recovered from the virus
* Of the total cases, 3176 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 279 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 1876 men and 1659 women
* More than 1,095,000 tests have been processed to date
Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there’ll be only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study, if you can’t do it from home.
Locally, residents must continue social distancing, proper hygiene and get tested with even mild flu-like symptoms.
Local government figures locally include the following active cases: Baw Baw 2, South Gippsland 1, East Gippsland 1, Bass Coast 0, Latrobe 0 and Wellington 0, Mornington Peninsula 0, Cardinia 3, Casey 21.
Warragul hospital
A staff member at West Gippsland Healthcare Group has tested positive to Coronavirus.
The employee has not been at work since last Saturday, July 4.
Chief executive officer Dan Weeks said all visitors and staff at the Warragul hospital site on Landsborough Street would need to wear a mask.
“We are in the process of identifying staff that may have come into close contact with the employee. Those people will be contacted and required to be tested and to self-isolate until next Sunday and be re-tested prior to return to work.”
“As a precautionary measure, testing is also available and recommended for all other WGHG staff. Latrobe Regional Hospital is sending an experienced testing team to assist and we are very grateful for the support”.
The healthcare group will limit visitors to the hospital to one per patient per day for one hour only and the visitor must be an immediate family member or a carer. The same rules will apply to the healthcare group run aged care centre, Cooinda Lodge.