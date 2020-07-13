THE Gippsland Soccer League (GSL) has cancelled its 2020 competition due to the volatile nature of COVID-19 in Victoria.
GSL president Trudi Mantell faced the tough reality over rising COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
“A lot changed between Thursday and Friday, and at this stage, things just aren’t moving in the right direction,” Mantell said.
“We didn’t want families to pay their fees and then for the competition to be cancelled.”
Mantell said the league was looking to host an off-season competition.
“We have received funding to help with indoor soccer and we will look to host an off-season competition – all going well,” she said.
The U/14 and U/12 competitions were scheduled to start this weekend, Sunday, July 19.
Junior players at Korumburra City Soccer Club were understandable disappointed.
Korumburra City recently set up new nets at their training ground at the recreation reserve, to the delight of the players and locals looking for some exercise.
“At the end of the day when you look at what’s going on it’s the right move,” Club president Rory Cull said.
Rory said the club was investigating whether training could continue.
The Phillip Island Breakers coach Andrew Dean said half the kids were keen to continue training if allowed, while the other half didn’t want to train if they weren’t allowed to play competitively.
“We are governed by the FFV and they have said no to any competitions,” Andrew said.
But if non-competitive games and training are allowed, then the club would look into the possibilities, Andrew said.