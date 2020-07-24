HAVE a think about it!
See if you can spot the problem here.
Some people attending the Wonthaggi Hospital’s drive-through coronavirus testing station have been coming in during their lunch hour or after work to get tested.
Hmm… let me think about that.
Oh yes, most people getting tested do so after experiencing fever, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath so they’re not supposed to be at work.
Never mind if there’s an apparent contradiction between DHHS advice and what the government and chief health officer are saying. Premier Daniel Andrews tried to set the record straight on Friday, July 24 – if you have symptoms you must isolate before getting tested and you must isolate until your result comes through.
According to the Premier, 90 per cent of people with symptoms aren’t isolating before getting tested and 53 per cent of people have not been self-isolating after getting tested. It has been one of the main reasons why the virus spiked up in Melbourne.
And don’t think it isn’t happening here.
Jan Child, CEO of Bass Coast Health Service, was “amazed and saddened” to hear that some people with symptoms were coming in after work to get tested and during their lunch break.
“It’s clear that some people in our catchment are not self-isolating before and after testing,” Ms Child said.
The drive-through station at the Wonthaggi Hospital is open seven days-a-week, 9am to 5pm.
“We have been getting good numbers through in the past week, up to 120-a-day, from around 40-a-day previously.”
But for goodness sake, the contract is get tested if you have even the mildest of symptoms and stay home until you’re all clear.