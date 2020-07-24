A STAFF member at Gippsland Southern Health Service (GSHS) has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
GSHS is working with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and infection control advisers to respond to the situation.
GSHS chief executive officer Mark Johnson said the employee had followed correct procedures.
“Upon feeling unwell, the employee rang in sick, isolated and presented for testing. The employee has not been at work since Tuesday, July 21.”
Mark Johnson said safety was first and foremost.
“We are in the process of identifying staff (including contractors and Visiting Medical Officers) that may have come into close contact with the employee. Those people will be contacted and required to be tested and self-isolate until their test result indicates a negative result. If positive they will need to be re-tested prior to return to work.
“As a precautionary measure, testing is also available and recommended for all other GSHS staff.”
Mr Johnson said all staff at GSHS would be required to wear masks whenever in public spaces, shared office spaces or when moving around the site and interacting with other staff, patients or visitors.
“Visitors to the hospitals and Koorooman House, Hillside Lodge and Alchera House will be limited to one visit per patient per day for one hour only and the visitor must be the next of kin or primary carer.
“Visitors will be also required to wear masks at all times when in the hospitals, including while in patients’ rooms and birth suites.
“All visitors to our aged care facilities, Koorooman House, Hillside Lodge and Alchera House will also be required to wear masks at all times and provide evidence that they have had an influenza vaccination.
“People should contact the Leongatha Hospital Coordinator on 03 5667 5669 or Korumburra Hospital Supervisor on 03 5654 2752 for exceptional circumstances such as end of life care, paediatric and patients with disabilities.
“All visitors and staff to GSHS will continue to be screened and temperature checked on arrival.”
Mark Johnson said arrangements would be reviewed weekly and further advice would be provided should the situation change.
For more information on visitor restrictions at GSHS, go to www.gshs.com.au.
Anyone who experiences any symptoms or feels unwell should get tested. For more information on coronavirus, visit the DHHS website at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.