Leongatha’s Janie Gordon has unfortunately bowed out of The Voice tonight after a tough fight to keep her place alongside duo partner Matt Evans.
Delta did not pick the pair, known as Goldi, for her top two performers to make it through to the semi-finals.
But Janie certainly made South Gippsland proud to call her their own, with a beautiful performance of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams for the Showdown.
Janie and Matt were able to pick their own song this time, with Dreams being in both their top five favourite songs to sing.
“We both loved Fleetwood Mac and thought what a cool song to show our style with,” Janie explained.
Now Janie is focussed on her future, which looks very bright after winning hearts across the nation.
“I feel so grateful to have been given the opportunity to sing on that stage and in front of so many people around Australia,” Janie told the Sentinel-Times on Monday.
“It has been such a positive experience- I have received so many messages of support from the local community and it means so much to me.
“I can’t wait for what the future holds.”
Janie said the next step was to release her own music.
“Matt and I would love to do some songs together. I also have a few of my own I would like to get out into the world,” Janie said.
“Making the Top 20 is such an achievement and we are both really proud of how we dealt with the surprise of a duo and how we performed each week.”
Janie also said everyone behind the scenes on the show made the experience incredible.
“Every person involved in the show is so supportive, from the backstage crew, to producers, to wardrobe and to hair and make-up,” she said.
“I loved getting to know every single artist, they are all wonderful musicians and I have truly made friends for life.”
Continue following and supporting Janie’s journey on Facebook and Instagram at Janie Gordon Music and Goldi’s journey on Instagram at Goldimusic_.