WANT a $1000 to help with the coronavirus adjustment costs in your business?
It’s not too late to apply for one of the South Gippsland Shire’s COVID-19 Business Grants… but hurry applications close at 5pm tomorrow, Friday, July 31.
And with 300 such grants available, a budget of $300,000 in all, you’ve got a good chance of success.
Although, with a day to go, the program has already been heavily subscribed.
But don’t let that stop you. Applications received on time will be approved on a needs’ basis.
“There’s money in the grants pool and we’d love more applications,” was the word from a shire spokesperson with a day to run.
Go to: https://www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/covidbusinessgrants
And while you are there, look around for the other grant opportunities being offered by the shire as part of its $2 million COVID-19 response package.
The business grants are designed to assist with the immediate hardships businesses are facing.
Eligible businesses will receive a one-off payment of $1000 to expend on essential business fees, services and/or materials. To maximise the benefit to South Gippsland, successful applicants are encouraged to spend the grant locally.
Please review the guidelines and once you have determined that you are eligible, click APPLY to submit your application. Applications opened on July 13 and close at 5pm on July 31 or until such time the funding allocation is exhausted, but that’s almost certain to happen by the end of the day on Friday.
Council is committed to helping our region recover from COVID19 by working alongside communities and by supporting and building the capacity of individuals, communities, businesses and organisations. To assist with the immediate hardship our businesses are facing, Council has created the COVID19 Business Grants program for businesses with a shopfront in South Gippsland. Eligible businesses will receive a one-off payment of $1000 (ex GST) to expend on essential business fees, services and/or materials. We ask that South Gippsland Be Kind to Business! Funding can be used for fees, services and materials such as: – financial advice/accounting/bookkeeping – materials to help make your business COVID-safe.
It is the shire’s expectation that funding for services and materials should be expended in the local community.
To qualify you will need to meet the following criteria. You must: operate a business with a shopfront located in South Gippsland Shire, the business must have been operating as at 1 March 2020, have an Australian Business Number (ABN) and be registered for GST. You must not be subject to any legal impediment, including bankruptcy or liquidation, have paid your rates for 2019/20, be registered in Victoria and have turnover up to $250K and less than 20 staff.
You need to be able to provide proof of Hardship (minimum 30% downturn from the previous year).
You can submit only one application per ABN.
Questions? Please contact Council’s Business Development Officer on 5662 9200.