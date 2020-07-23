FITNESS fanaticism is a trait in the Heppell family – at least the family headed up by Leongatha residents Paul and Annemarie.
And it was no surprise to locals, who long witnessed the family jogging together around the town when the kids were younger, to see at least one of their number go on to perform at the elite level, son Dyson, the Essendon captain.
Now brother Jamin has earned headlines of his own, running across the Indonesian island of Bali in 12 hours recently to raise money for a local children’s charity in recognition of the tough times being experienced by the popular tourist destination during the coronavirus lockdown.
Jamin was interviewed on ABC Gippsland Radio last weekend and his full story appears on their website today, see link: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-23/running-from-the-top-to-bottom-of-bali-fundraising-for-kids/12453488