THE Nationals Member for Gippsland South, Danny O’Brien says there are more opportunities for people living in Gippsland South to get active and healthy with four local sporting clubs securing a share in over $17,000 in funding from VicHealth for sports clubs across the state.
Gippsland Soccer League ($8500), Leongatha Table Tennis Club ($2686), Fish Creek Bowls Club ($3000), and Tarwin Lower and District Bowls Club ($2985) have all secured funds to help improve inclusiveness in their respective sports.
VicHealth grants support clubs to introduce social, flexible and accessible sports programs to empower more people in the community to give sport a go regardless of their ability, gender or cultural background.
“Active Club Grants help to create fantastic opportunities for people of all ages, genders and abilities to get active and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” Mr O’Brien said.
“In these trying times of isolation and limited ability to socialise, the importance of participation in community sport for mental health is evident.
“Being involved in community sport is a great outlet for everyone, where you can make new friends and improve your own health and wellbeing.”
Gippsland Soccer League and Leongatha Table Tennis Club will use their grants to offer programs aimed at improving teenage participation.
Fish Creek Bowls Club, and Tarwin Lower and District Bowls Club, will introduce Bowls Victoria’s Jack Attack program to increase the participation of mothers, school children, people living with disabilities and older adults through a modified and fast-paced version of bowls.
“Local clubs and associations play such an important role in our community and I’m proud to support this funding to help them provide great opportunities for locals to get involved.”