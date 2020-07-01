THE new name in real estate property sales, both residential and rural, in Leongatha and district is Nutrien Harcourts.
But it’s by no means new in terms of experience and reputation in the local property market.
Director Barry Redmond, the firm’s farm and rural property specialist, is highly experienced in the sector, with more than 40 years’ experience, having been involved in significant sales, large and small, throughout the local farming region.
On the residential and lifestyle side, the firm is represented by two highly competent and committed practitioners, Kellie Thomas and Matt Redmond who bring experience, knowledge and enthusiasm to the role.
They are ably back by Paige Matthews in Property Management and Judith Patterson in Administration.
“We’re delighted with the change to Nutrien Harcourts, an organisation which has more than 800 offices worldwide and a strong network of agencies throughout Australia and New Zealand,” said Kellie last week.
“We launched as Nutrien Harcourts on April 20 and we’re really enjoying the connection and marketing support we are receiving from the Melbourne network in particular but also from the other offices in Gippsland,” said Matt.
“We’ve had a particularly busy time with residential sales in the past month or so with 20-plus properties going to contract and we could certainly do with replenishing our listings with some more homes and lifestyle properties.”
According to Kellie, with the First Home Buyers grant available and continuing low interest rates, there was particularly strong interest in houses around or under the $500,000 level, although well-priced properties at any price point were also attracting keen interest.
“I’d say the majority of the interest is coming from the Mornington-Peninsula and outer eastern suburbs of Melbourne; Berwick/Officer area with Leongatha and district having a lot to offer,” said Matt.
“Leongatha is really well served for health, education and recreation facilities and it’s hardly surprising people from outside the area are recognising it as a good location to ‘work from home’ and live,” said Kellie.
The firm’s farm specialist Barry Redmond has never seen a time when the market is so undersupplied with rural properties.
“We’ve got buyers right across the board for dairy farm expansion, grazing properties, turnout blocks, rural lifestyle properties; the lot and people are getting the asking price such is the level of interest.
“The farming job has been very good and the South Gippsland area, with its natural irrigation I call it, as well as its proximity back to Melbourne, makes it highly desirable locally and to the Melbourne money.”
Barry is also keen to hear from farmers looking to sell, but he doesn’t blame them if they want to hold firm either.
All he asks is that you do give Nutrien Harcourts some consideration when going to market.
New name but no shortage of real estate know-how
THE new name in real estate property sales, both residential and rural, in Leongatha and district is Nutrien Harcourts.