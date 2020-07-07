PREMIER Daniel Andrews has reintroduced stage three restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne for six weeks.
But it’s “business as usual” in regional Victoria with the current restrictions remaining the same for now.
“By putting a ring around metropolitan Melbourne, we’re essentially putting in place a perimeter to protect regional Victorians,” the Premier said.
He has also barred people from “escaping” to their holiday homes.
He said the Stay at Home direction for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, which comes into effect from 11.59pm Wednesday night, applies to residents’ principal place of residence.
“That means no escaping to holiday homes,” he said today (Tuesday, July 7).
The Premier stressed regional Victoria has very few cases and these restrictions will help to keep it that way.
“And because we need to limit the spread of the virus across our state, there will only be three reasons to cross the border of these metropolitan areas: Shopping for food and essential items. Care and caregiving. Work and study – if you can’t do it from home.
“Unless you’re a local, that means no fishing trips at Lakes Entrance. No four-hour hikes in the Grampians.”
He conceded “six weeks might feel like an eternity”.
“But it’s the time our health experts tell us they need to really get on top of this thing,” Mr Andrews said.
Earlier today, it was announced Victoria had recorded another 191 cases of coronavirus. It’s the largest single-day increase so far in the state.
Of the cases:
- 37 new cases are linked to outbreaks
- 154 are under investigation.
There are now 772 active cases in the state.
“Yesterday, we reached a grim new milestone, the most cases in a single day. Today, we surpassed it,” he said.
“It’s clear we are on the cusp of our second wave – and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities.”