THE West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) has cancelled the junior season for 2020.
It follows last month’s announcement that there would be no senior football or netball in the WGFNC.
In a statement issued tonight (Thursday, July 9), the league said it would abandon the 2020 season for the Under 16s and Under 18s football, and 11 & Under, 13 & Under, 15 & Under and 17 & Under netball competitions, following extensive consultation with the WGFNC clubs this week.
“Whilst this announcement will understandably disappoint many, half of the league’s clubs have been directly impacted by the return to COVID-19 related Stage 3 conditions,” the league said in a statement.
“In dealing with the uncertainty beyond the six-week lockdown period, it was agreed that a clear direction from the league to its members, volunteers and supporters was needed regarding the 2020 season.
“This now gives all the ability for all those involved in the WGFNC to turn their focus towards the 2021 competition which promises to be the best build up to a season in years.
“From now until then, clubs may choose to organise practice matches amongst themselves should the restrictions permit them to be played and AFL Gippsland will assist those clubs in any way possible.
“Thank you to all those that committed to making a junior team season in 2020 possible. Whilst it fell short, it certainly wasn’t without the effort and intention of clubs wanting to make it happen.”