THERE are 18 new cases of coronavirus in regional Victoria today, Tuesday, July 28 according to official data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Within that number is an additional positive case in Bass Coast, up two (2) active cases and seven (7) in total overall.
South Gippsland’s active cases stayed at four (4) and nine (9) overall,
There are now 149 active cases in regional Victoria, not including Geelong, up by three (3) to 35 and Mitchell Shire with fifteen (15) new cases, forty-one (41) in total.
Premier Daniel Andrews says that while numbers in regional Victoria remain low, he’s concerned about recent rises and wants regional residents to redouble their efforts to keep the numbers down.
Details
From the DHHS statement:
Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 9049.
The overall total has increased by 353, due to 31 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 78 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 306 are under investigation.
There have been six new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They were a man and a woman in their 90s, two women and a man in their 80s and a man in his 70s. Four of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities. To date, 83 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 1363 cases may indicate community transmission
- 4775 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 260 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 42 in intensive care
- 3937 people have recovered from the virus
- Of the total cases, 8387 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 485 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 4481 men and 4471 women
- More than 1,536,600 tests have been processed
- Total number of healthcare workers: 775, active cases: 414
- There are 769 active cases relating to outbreaks in aged care facilities
As investigations are undertaken throughout the day, these outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreaks totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.
People living in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are required to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four reasons.
There will be some reasons not to wear a face covering. For example, those who have a medical reason, children under 12 or during strenuous exercise.
Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
“These restrictions are necessary because of the ongoing high number of cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there are only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study – if you can’t do it from home.
“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”