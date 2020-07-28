KILCUNDA Bass Panthers have signed Hawthorn premiership star Campbell Brown as playing/assistant coach for the 2021 season.
Kilcunda Bass Football Netball Club president Shea Eden said Browny needed no introduction being a premiership player at the highest level.
Brown played 205 AFL games between Hawthorn and later the Gold Coast. He was an All-Australian, Victorian and Australian international rules player.
Eden, who works as a horse trainer, said he met Brown through the racing industry.
“We’ve been mates for a while now. A couple of months ago I asked Campbell to keep his eyes and ears open for a coach at Bass,” he said.
“He came back to me a couple of weeks later and said he might be interested himself,” Eden said.
Brown is eager to give back to country football.
“We ended up deciding that the assistant role would be best, giving Campbell time to finish existing media commitments,” Eden said.
“Campbell is focused on giving back to country football,” he said.
“We have had some tough times at the club. Campbell understands the Panthers have been struggling, now we’re focused on building the whole club,” Eden said.
Like many West Gippsland sides, Bass’ junior numbers were down in 2019.
“We’re confident next year the under 18s will be back,” Eden said.
“In the growing area we’re in, we are working to be part of the community and build a strong, diverse club,” he said.
After stepping up to the interim 2020 coaching role, Nathan Muratore will resume an assistant role, leaving the head coach position open.
Muratore opted to step back, focusing on football and the birth of his second child in November.
Bass’ big fish
Former North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs gun Phil Krakouer, and ex-Richmond and Fitzroy sharpshooter Jeff Hogg are other big names to take to the field for the Panthers after departing the elite level.