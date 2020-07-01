Levy Platt served Liam Hemsworth sushi she had made at Youki’s Japanese Restaurant in Cowes and even got a photo with the obliging star last year.

THE Phillip Island and San Remo area seems to be the perfect place for rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.

The Sentinel-Times asked our Facebook readers to share their stories of celebrity encounters and they didn’t disappoint.

Emily van der Walt and her family were enjoying a dinner at Silverwater Resort San Remo when they spotted TV personality Grant Denyer. 

“He was lovely and spent a lot of time talking to the kids,” Emily said.

Jolanda Violet had Linda Bull (from Vika and Linda Bull singers), sitting behind her at last year’s Normie Rowe concert at the Phillip Island Vietnam Veterans Museum. 

About 12 years ago, Sarah Buckleigh stayed back after her shift at the All Seasons Eco Resort Phillip Island – now Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island – to wait for Jennifer Hawkins to check in.

The Australian supermodel and TV presenter was filming a segment for the Great Outdoors on Phillip Island.

“She was lovely and just as beautiful in real life,” Sarah said.

Jo Formosa was dining in a café on Thompson Avenue, Cowes, a few years ago when she spotted Guy Sebastian, Australian singer and judge on The Voice with his family.

“He smiled and said hello as he walked past,” Jo said.

Honourable mention. Blade Butler met Ruby Rose in 2013 when she came into Foon Electronics in Wonthaggi to buy a mouse for a Mac computer. “She was very kind. Put her arm around me for the photo, which took me by surprise,” Blade said.

Levinus Van Der Neut was very happy when he bumped into big wave surfer and Survivor legend, Ross-Clarke Jones, in San Remo.