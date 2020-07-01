THE Phillip Island and San Remo area seems to be the perfect place for rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.
The Sentinel-Times asked our Facebook readers to share their stories of celebrity encounters and they didn’t disappoint.
Emily van der Walt and her family were enjoying a dinner at Silverwater Resort San Remo when they spotted TV personality Grant Denyer.
“He was lovely and spent a lot of time talking to the kids,” Emily said.
About 12 years ago, Sarah Buckleigh stayed back after her shift at the All Seasons Eco Resort Phillip Island – now Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island – to wait for Jennifer Hawkins to check in.
The Australian supermodel and TV presenter was filming a segment for the Great Outdoors on Phillip Island.
“She was lovely and just as beautiful in real life,” Sarah said.
Jo Formosa was dining in a café on Thompson Avenue, Cowes, a few years ago when she spotted Guy Sebastian, Australian singer and judge on The Voice with his family.
“He smiled and said hello as he walked past,” Jo said.