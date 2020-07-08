BASS Coast Health continues to provide more services to cancer patients on their doorsteps.
Patients can now consult radiation oncologist Associate Professor Hany Elsaleh at the Wonthaggi Hospital as part of their broader treatment regime.
He is the head of radiation oncology at the academic facility at Alfred Health and an Associate Professor at Monash and the Australian National University.
He has worked in the United States of America, Canberra and Western Australia. In WA, he gained his PhD in molecular biology at the Department of Surgery at the University of Western Australia during radiation oncology fellowship training for his investigations in DNA repair and chromosomal instability.
Associate Professor Elsaleh arranges for patients to receive their radiation treatment at the Alfred Hospital public service with “no out of pocket costs”, with the added benefit of consultative appointments at Wonthaggi. This is continuing to save cancer patients the cost and fatigue involved with travelling.
Associate Professor Elsaleh’s attendance at Wonthaggi is part of the strong relationship between Bass Coast Health and Alfred Health. As an academic service, patients receive the best care available and have access to clinical trials, the hospital said.
Wonthaggi Hospital is now offering chemotherapy. Construction of the Cancer Care Centre treatment facility at Wonthaggi Hospital should be finished by early next year.
“The benefits for Bass Coast patients are that there are opportunities to access specialised cancer services locally, and to have initial and follow up radiotherapy consultations closer to home,” Associate Professor Elsaleh said.
“The radiation oncology service works in partnership with medical oncology, haematology and surgical services at Wonthaggi Hospital.”
Patients can be referred to see Associate Professor Hany Elsaleh at Wonthaggi Hospital. The preferred referral method is via email at access@basscoasthealth.org.au or fax on 5671 4296. General referral enquiries to 5671 3175.
Consultations are free as no gap fees are charged to patients.