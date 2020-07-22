RETAILERS such as Wonthaggi Fabrics and Beads in Graham Street and Leongatha Sew and Knit off the IGA carpark in Leongatha, might once have been considered olde worlde stores.
Although not among the knitters, sewers and crafty types.
If you wanted a ball, of wool that is, it’s no trouble at all, they’ve got it whatever the style is… to paraphrase A.A. Milne.
But a metre or two of fabric suitable for making masks, and a few lengths of elastic to go with it… well that’s an entirely different kettle of fish.
A reader of the Sentinel-Times phoned to say she bought the last few metres of elastic in the town earlier this week at Leongatha Sew and Knit, although more is expected in, and the same goes for Wonthaggi Fabrics and Beads.
“We do have a little elastic left but not much and we’ve sold over 60 rolls of fabric since Monday,” said Kerryn Drennan at Wonthaggi Fabrics and Beads today.
“Fortunately, we do have fabric coming in every day, so we’ll be right there but I’m not sure about the elastic.”
Go figure!
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown up many anomalies.
Like the inexplicable run on toilet paper, flour, spaghetti and some other non-perishable food items.
But who’d have thought it would turn the old haberdashery store into a gold mine!
Well, not a gold mine exactly but in between cutting fabric and elastic there have been pairs of new dressmakers’ scissors got out, needles and even a few new sewing machines and overlockers.
It’s all about the drive to make face masks, scarves, bandanas and other face coverings for their reusable qualities and also after retailers sold out of surgical and N95 style masks.
And in the case of Wonthaggi Fabrics and Beads, they’ve also been involved in the health response too supplying enough fabric and elastic to make 500 distinctive-looking masks for non-clinical and administration staff at Bass Coast Health,
According to Kerryn, a team of talented local sewers have made and supplied the masks which will be a feature around the Wonthaggi Hospital over the next few weeks and months.
Well done to our heroic volunteers!
It’s a sure sign that most if not all locals are doing the right thing: maintaining social distance, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, isolating and getting tested if symptoms emerge and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible or when circumstances require.