AFTER finding a joey in the pouch of a dead wombat on the side of the road in Harmers Haven, a passionate local has become determined to ensure another senseless death won’t occur.
Penelope Lyttle is advocating to Bass Coast Shire Council to ensure there are Wildlife Victoria signage on rural roads around Cape Paterson, Harmers Haven and Inverloch so Good Samaritans can help animals hit by cars.
“The Wildlife Victoria number on a sign gives the public an option to call them and get pouches checked or in the case the animal is still alive, a chance to save it,” she said.
“We have many hoons at Harmers to Cape and there is a lot of carnage.
“Those drivers may not call but someone else might. And in this case, if I had got a call in time, this little one could have had a chance.”
A Bass Coast Shire Council spokesperson said council officers were communicating with state government biodiversity officers concerning the best types of signage to use.
“Roadside signage must comply with road safety guidelines which must consider many safety factors,” the spokesperson said, adding research conducted by Victoria University on the success of the virtual fence trial on Phillip Island may determine whether virtual fences could be used more broadly throughout Bass Coast.
For advice on wildlife road safety, head to wildlifevictoria.org.au.