FOR the first time in three months, South Gippsland has recorded one new case of coronavirus.
It brings the total number of coronavirus cases in South Gippsland to six although there is only one active case. The other five have since recovered.
There are no active cases in the Bass Coast Shire but there is one in the neighbouring Cardinia Shire.
Victoria has recorded 288 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 3379.
The overall total has increased by 281, after seven cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 26 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 262 are under investigation. No cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There have been no deaths reported since yesterday. To date, 22 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
More details:
- 509 cases may indicate community transmission
- 1172 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 47 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care
- 2183 people have recovered from the virus
- Of the total cases, 3,002 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 272 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 1,778 men and 1,576 women
- More than 1,068,000 tests have been processed to date
Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions are in force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there’ll be only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study, if you can’t do it from home.
“Restaurants and cafes will return to takeaway and delivery services only, and beauty and personal services will need to close. Entertainment and cultural venues will need to close. Community sport will also stop.
“This Stay at Home direction will apply to your principal place of residence – which means you need to stay home and not use a holiday home.
“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”