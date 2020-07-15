IF you have a large family or if you want the luxury of space, this home is perfect and is in arguably the most impressive location in Grantville.
Situated on an impressive 4013sqm block of land, zoned residential (which may be subdivided STCA), this magnificent home boasts five large bedrooms all featuring built-in robes with the master featuring a large walk-in robe and complete ensuite.
Your dream home, at 30 Acacia Road, Grantville, is adorned with two complete living areas, plus a large separate games room/rumpus room with powder room.
The large laundry has direct access onto the verandah and offers plenty of storage space. There’s Tassie oak flooring and a wood heater plus reverse cycle air conditioner.
There’s ample natural light, and quality fittings and fixtures throughout.
The kitchen is the keystone of this magnificent home showcasing dark cabinetry, double oven, gas cooktop, stainless steel dishwasher and is complete with a large walk-in pantry and all that you would expect to find in such a majestic home.
You will love spending time entertaining outdoors on the expansive wrap around verandah which overlooks your land where your children or pets can play but most importantly showcases Westernport Bay and the stunning rural farmland.
The garden is well set up with an abundance of native plants which is home to exquisite bird life! The well laid driveway leads down to the large 6×9 shed and separate well-fenced paddock.
Delivering an unbeatable lifestyle, this breathtaking home is exclusively located only a short walk to the local amenities including cafes, bakery, bank, post office, newsagents and medical centre.
Your dream home awaits, contact the friendly team at Alex Scott and Staff today to arrange your inspection on 5678 8433. Price: $845,000.
