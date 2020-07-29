STUDENTS are once again able to step back in time thanks to Coal Creek’s education programs.
Emma Fellows-Cooke, education program leader at Coal Creek, teamed up with the Education Department to develop an online version of her historic classroom lessons.
Emma takes classes of children in a webinar session to fit into remote learning for metropolitan schools to take everyone back in time to school in the late 1800s.
“It’s a dream job for me,” Emma said.
Emma has been developing and hosting Coal Creek’s education programs for the last 10 years.
Held in the old Jeetho School Room, Emma dresses in period costume and teaches kids about what it was like to travel to school with a bullock and cart, what punishments were used by teachers and what old fashion handwriting looked like.
“It would be great for local schools to book in because we aren’t charging for term three,” Emma said.
“We’re doing it out of good will to help the teachers.”
Emma completed the first virtual lesson with 35 students from Tyabb Railway Station Primary School last Thursday.
Contact education@southgippsland.vic.gov.au for more information.