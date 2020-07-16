SOUTH Gippsland has recorded another case of COVID-19.
There are now three active cases in both Bass Coast and South Gippsland.
Latrobe has also recorded another case, bringing their total number of active cases to two.
Elsewhere, Baw Baw still has three active cases, there’s one in East Gippsland, and Cardinia has 10 cases.
Victoria has recorded 317 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday – the largest single-day increase for the state – with the total number of cases now at 4750.
The overall total has increased by 302, after 15 cases were reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 28 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks and 289 are under investigation.
Two new deaths have been reported since yesterday – both men in their 80s who died in hospital. To date, 29 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 902 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 2128 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 109 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 29 in intensive care.
- 2591 people have recovered from the virus.
- Of the total cases, 4310 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 311 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 2499 men and 2233 women.
- Almost 1,226,000 tests have been processed.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 388, active cases: 150 (of which the vast majority were acquired in the community).
Note, the cases per local government area are identified by the residential address provided when the case is notified.
This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.
Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed.
Active cases are defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department of Health and Human Services, and who has not yet recovered.