WONTHAGGI’S Target store will become a Kmart in three months.
The move was first slated earlier this year when Target announced major changes to stores across the country, including many closures.
Leongatha Target will also become a Kmart early next year.
The parent company has promised existing employees will be offered jobs under the new arrangements.
“We can confirm that our Target Wonthaggi store will become a Kmart on 15 October 2020. All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart, including Wonthaggi will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team,” a spokesperson said.