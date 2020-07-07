VILLAGE Cinemas was quickly out on the front foot saying that while their megaplexes in Melbourne would have to close, effective from 11.59pm Wednesday July 8, 2020, for six week, not so country cinemas.
Morwell’s cinema will be among those to escape the lockdown.
Kirk Edwards said the cinema firm was devastated.
“To re-open the majority of our cinema locations over the past month, to again close our doors for a number of our locations is heartbreaking for our people. Our employees are passionate about movies and they are the essence of our brand. We will continue to work hard to support each of our employees through this difficult time. I look forward to welcoming back our Melbourne based Vrewards members and guests as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”
Wonthaggi’s cinema remains closed, with no sign of life, but Leongatha is listing ‘Coming Soon’ dates from July 30 featuring the 3½ star film Love Sarah… watch this space.