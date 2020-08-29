THERE are six new cases of COVID-19 in Gippsland, with three more in Latrobe, two in Baw Baw and one in Bass Coast.
It brings the total number of active cases in Gippsland to 29.
Meanwhile, one person in South Gippsland has recovered.
It means there are now four active cases of COVID-19 in Bass Coast and five in South Gippsland.
The neighbouring Cardinia Shire – which is under Stage Four lockdown – has 55 active cases out of a total of 97.
Gippsland LGA data by total and active cases:
|Local government area
|Total cases
|Active cases
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|12
|5
|BASS COAST
|10
|4
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|2
|1
|LATROBE
|25
|13
|WELLINGTON
|13
|0
|BAW BAW
|12
|6
Victoria has recorded 725 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 13,035.
The overall total has increased by 700, due to 25 cases being reclassified – largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 164 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 561 are under investigation.
There have been 15 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. They include a man in his 30s, three men and one woman in their 70s, three men and three women in their 80s and three men and one woman their 90s.
10 of the 15 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 162 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 2281 cases may indicate community transmission
- 7227 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 538 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 42 in intensive care
- 5424 people have recovered from the virus
- More than 1,745,900 tests have been processed – an increase of approximately 24,000 since yesterday
Of the total cases:
- 11,958 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 771 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 6327 men and 6591 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 1285, active cases: 729
- There are 1435 active cases relating to aged care facilities