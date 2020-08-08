IT’S A classic case of, most likely, a truck driver or van driver not taking enough care as they to a turn around one of Wonthaggi’s central roundabouts last Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Instead of being careful to provide enough space for the rear wheels to follow around on the bitumen, they cut right through the roundabout, taking out a zebra barrier and a developing, colourful array of flowers and plants, there for everyone’s enjoyment.
The site in question is at the intersection of Billson and Graham streets, opposite McDonalds, and it’s been left in ruins.
A spokesperson for the Bass Coast Shire said outdoor staff were disappointed that their handiwork had been trashed.
“Unfortunately, we do have instances of damage to our roundabouts due to vehicle accidents,” said a spokesperson for the shire.
“Our Horticulture Team are very proud of our garden beds and are currently investigating the recent damage caused to the roundabout in Wonthaggi.
“We have not received any notification from the driver at this stage and are following up with Victoria Police.
“The damage is estimated at $2000 and will be repaired as soon as possible, with the damaged, bi-annual plants to be replaced with like-for-like plants.”
So, come spring, it will still provide some colour and life in the main street, and we could certainly do with a diversion right now.
