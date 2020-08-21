While Federal Parliament might be sitting in Canberra next week, Russell Broadbent, the Member for Monash will remain in his electorate.
“We are dealing with unprecedented challenges in my electorate. Challenges that the coronavirus has thrust upon us and my priority at this time is to be here in the electorate and close to the communities I represent.
“The Monash electorate has been one of the hardest hit in Australia by the economic consequences of this rampant virus and my staff and I have been contacted by many constituents needing advice and support during this incredibly difficult time that we are experiencing.”
Russell’s own home town of Pakenham, inside the Stage Four lockdown area, has been enduring some high numbers in the past few week, but the 3810 postcode was down by four to 26 active cases on Friday, August 21, a cumulative total of 87 for the pandemic.
“Modern technology enables me to participate in the essential matters of parliamentary business from my office without having to be away for weeks on end, as I would be required to do so under the current circumstance,” said Mr Broadbent.
Although Mr Broadbent’s Office remains closed to public in accordance with the requirements of the Victorian State Government, he and his staff are available to assist on any Federal Government matters, and can be contacted by calling the office on (03) 5623 2064 or via email russell.broadbent.mp@aph.gov.au.
“I would like to acknowledge our community and thank them for all the great work they’ve done over the past few months. This virus has taught us all that we cannot become complacent and the only way we can get through this is by working together,” said Mr Broadbent.