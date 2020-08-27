DOWN at Yanakie, where they had winds over 100km/h yesterday, dairy farmer Ash Zuidema had 140 of his 170 cows through when the power went off this morning.
That was at about 5.45am and it hasn’t come back on yet.
“I had two sides left to go when the lights went off and initially thought someone had turned them off on me,” said Ash Zuidema
“I’ve got two generators, but I’ve been meaning to get one of them fixed and wouldn’t you know it, the other one wouldn’t start, and I had to call around to my neighbours to borrow another one.”
Making a phone call to neighbours at quarter to six in Yanakie is no biggie, they’re used to it being windy down there.
“The problem is we can’t cool the milk and we’d hope to get picked up soon. We’ll have no hot water tonight either if the power doesn’t come back on.”
Ash managed to hook the tractor up to the shed for the lights and agitator and got a generator from Dave Vuillermin for the milking machine. He then brought the generator back to the house so he could have breakfast and started to ring around for someone to fix his own generator.
That was just one of thousands of stories from people across Gippsland and the state’s east who woke up without power, as many as 83,000 customers at the height of last night’s storm and according to Helina Lilley, External Corporate Communications Manager at AusNet Services it could take days in some cases to get poles and wires back up and the power back on again.
Across this area, the hills and coastal areas are worst hit.
At Yanakie 299 properties are out, at Foster 35, at Mirboo North 196, Hallston 94, Leongatha 10, Venus Bay 44 and Tarwin Lower 95.
The situation is far worse in East Gippsland, as if they haven’t had their share of problems this year.
Follow the outage tracker website at https://www.outagetracker.com.au/ to keep up to date with the return of power, call 1300360795 if you don’t have power for your computer or smart phone or the emergency power line number 131799 if you see live wires down.
Ms Lilley said the community should treat any lines or power poles down as being live.
More details to follow.
