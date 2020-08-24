FOR all the machinations in Gippsland football over the past few years, resulting in the dismissal of the AFL Gippsland Commission no less, it took just one minute tonight for the Mid Gippsland FNL clubs to accept all six Alberton Clubs.
Publicity Officer for the Mid Gippsland league Rob Popplestone said the speed of the change caught some by surprise.
“We weren’t sure if they were going to go club by club but they decided to put the whole six up together as one.
“And less than a minute after they sat down, they voted to accept all six.
“It wasn’t unanimous, but the decision was strongly supported.”
So, at this stage it’s a 15-club competition, involving nine Mid Gippsland clubs and incorporating all of the old rivalries enjoyed by Alberton’s six clubs; Fish Creek, Foster, Toora, Stony Creek, MDU and Tarwin.
“It’s effective immediately,” Mr Popplestone said from the meeting venue on Monday night.
“They’re talking about netball and junior football at the moment.
“There was due consideration given to netball but most believe that netball is extremely well placed for numbers and administration.”
He said he expected there would be a six-division structure for netball; A, B, C, Under 17, 15 and 13.
“It’s the structure of the junior competition or competitions that’s taken up a fair bit of time.
“The preference for the G25 review is one junior football division Under 17 but there’s a fair bit of interest in Under 18s and Under 15s.
“There’s been comment that we need to be prepared to be flexible with juniors, that one size doesn’t fit all. As well as that, the junior competitions are seen as crucial to community support and ultimately the viability of the clubs.”
There will of course be some clash in colours to be decided, the Demons: Boolarra v MDU, the Tigers Mirboo North v Foster and the Magpies Yinnar v Toora come immediately to mind but you’d think, that with Mid Gippsland accepting the Alberton clubs into their competition that the Mid-Gippy clubs would have first dibs on their colours. Time will tell.
What about Trafalgar?
The only sticking point at this stage is the future for the Trafalgar FNC and whether they will continue to pursue a move to Ellinbank next year.
Ironically, it is believed the club actually voted in favour of the Alberton six joining.
The league heard a presentation from Trafalgar on Monday night this week and was due to vote but will make its decision known on Tuesday morning.
In a new twist though, Yallourn Yallourn North has offered its members the opportunity to decide the club’s future.
They posted the following on their Facebook page in the past week.
“On Thursday night the YYNFNC committee overwhelmingly voted to allow the members and players to determine their own future for the 2021 season and beyond.”