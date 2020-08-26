With council elections being held in October, Bass Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association is very interested to know what each candidate stands for.
Some weeks ago, the association invited the community to offer questions to be put to the candidates.
The association has received a good response, and next Saturday, August 29, the committee will be publicly discussing these questions with the community via a virtual meeting, commencing at 2pm.
This discussion will assist the BCRRA committee in finalising a questionnaire which will be offered to every candidate who nominates for election to council.
If you’d like to participate, or just to observe next Saturday’s public meeting, then you’re invited to register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwocOygrDwqHd3ebcXm4K12pwdONVx90581
In the lead up to the election, each candidate’s response will be published to the BCRRA website for public examination.
Conversely, should a candidate decline to respond to the questionnaire, this advice will also be published to the BCRRA website.
Kevin Griffin, BCRRA President.