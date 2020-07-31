BURRA Foods has just welcomed Clint Newcombe into the role of Milk Supply Officer.
Clint joins the Burra Foods team to replace Tom Wyatt who is embarking on a dairy farming career.
In a letter to Milk Supply Partners, Milk Supply Manager Peter Fort thanked Tom Wyatt for his contribution to the team.
“Tom has been an integral part of the Milk Supply Team, maintaining excellent relationships with not only our Milk Supply Partners, but also his Burra Foods colleagues, and other industry stakeholders during his time.
“Tom has had a lifelong desire to one day become a dairy farmer and sadly for us he has taken up an opportunity that will see him working full-time on a local dairy farm to embark on his next exciting chapter.
“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Tom for his contribution to Burra and we wish him all the best!”
Clint Newcombe comes to Burra with a diverse background in operations and manufacturing and has been directly involved in the Gippsland Dairy Industry since 2009.
Clint has valuable dairy experience in liquid milk processing, assessing milk quality and internal auditing, and also production planning and scheduling.
Clint was previously the Gippsland Territory Manager for Ecolab where he was responsible for on-farm sales and service of dairy cleaning chemicals and equipment, specialising in improving raw milk quality on-farm and building strong relationships with dairy farmer clients.
Clint is looking forward to applying his various skills in the role of Milk Supply Officer and getting out to see Burra’s Milk Supply Partners.
