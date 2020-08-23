THE news on the coronavirus front for Gippsland is all good with the number of ‘active’ cases dropping sharply to 18 across the entire region of six municipalities.
In fact, if you take away Latrobe City (11 active) and it’s now-under-control outbreak at Bupa Aged Care in Traralgon, there are only seven active cases in the region.
Better yet, South Gippsland Shire, from Nyora to Welshpool, is now completely free of active cases, while Bass Coast has two.
The numbers are as follows: Latrobe 11 (46), Wellington 3 (17), Bass Coast 2 (11), Baw Baw 1 (14), South Gippsland 0 (11) and East Gippsland 1 (4).
Victoria recorded 208 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, August 23, with the total number of cases now at 18,231.
The overall total has increased by 202 due to six cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 46 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 162 are under investigation.
There have been 17 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: One man and one woman aged in their 60s, three men in their 70s, six men and four women in their 80s and two men in their 90s.
Eleven of the 17 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 415 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 3920 cases may indicate community transmission
* 4012 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 585 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 32 in intensive care
* 13,708 people have recovered from the virus
* A total of 2,091,328 test results have been received which is an increase of 20,747 since yesterday.
Of the total cases:
* 16,674 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1096 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 8735 men and 9462 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 2693 active cases: 536
* There are 1616 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 210 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 193 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 158 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 156 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 133 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 115 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
* 114 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 113 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 110 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 107 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
In Victoria there are currently 57 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
* Total Resident cases: 13; Total Staff cases: 44
* Active cases in NDIS homes: 42 (13 residents)
* Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 15 (0 residents)
* Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 0
Key outbreaks with new cases include:
* 211 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 158 cases have been linked to JBS Brooklyn
* 83 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 35 cases have been linked to Werribee Mercy Hospital
* 35 cases have been linked to AusFresh in Broadmeadows
* 21 cases have been linked to the Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South
The Department is also investigating cases linked to Princeton View Aged care in Brighton, Estia Health aged care facility in Keysborough, a ward at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Western Private Hospital in Footscray, the Laming racing stable in Cranbourne and Channel 10 Studio in Docklands.
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.