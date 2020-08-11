TAKING a look at our individual carbon footprints, ‘Fight for Planet A,’ is airing tonight on ABC and will be followed by online panel discussions hosted by the Gippsland Climate Change Network (GCCN).
Host Craig Reucasel said the show is not a follow-up to War on Waste.
“This series is about climate change and what we can do to stop climate change,” Craig said.
“It goes to the next stop looking at our own lives and what we could be doing to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.
GCCN executive officer Ian Southall said he recommends people to watch and get involved.
“Following the first episode, the GCCN will be hosting a free live webinar and live Facebook stream to discuss local initiatives that can help you reduce your own carbon footprint,” Ian said.
“How to access affordable renewable energy, explore simple household energy efficiency options that can reduce your bills,” he said.
Wednesday night’s 7.30pm panel discussion will include Gippsland energy experts.
The panel will include; Chris Barfoot project manager at the Latrobe Valley Community Power Hub, Dan Musil representative of the Earthworker Energy Manufacturing Cooperative and Malcolm McKelvie project officer at Energise Gippsland Home Energy Assessments, who are all set to answer your questions and help reduce home energy use.
The third episode will focus on food security, followed by a panel discussion with the Bass Coast Climate Action Network and Totally Renewable Phillip Island.
To register for Wednesday’s Q & A webinar, visit Gippsland Climate Change Network on Facebook.
Q & A webinar: renewable solutions & energy efficiency
More about the documentary: iview.abc.net.au/show/fight-for-planet-a-our-climate-challenge
