THE treacherous Black Spur, a notorious section of the South Gippsland Highway, will soon be no more.
The Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien, a man who’s not afraid to ask the hard questions, is pleased about that.
And pleased also that there’ll be enough for some important works further east.
But he’s not don with yet.
“Work is continuing to upgrades of the South Gippsland Highway between Meeniyan and Yarram in addition to the current works on the Black Spur bends near Koonwarra,” Mr O’Brien said this week.
“The state government has confirmed $5 million has been set aside from the Black Spur realignment works to improve the highway further to the east.”
Mr O’Brien says while the current works are good, there is much more that can be done.
“I asked about South Gippsland Highway works in State Parliament, specifically the original commitment from the federal and state governments that there would be improvements to the highway between Meeniyan and Yarram in addition to the Black Spur bends realignment,” Mr O’Brien said.
“I’m pleased to advise that $5 million has been allocated to widening and sealing around five kilometres of the highway between Foster and Yarram and there are further works proposed near Stony Creek and between Alberton and Yarram later in the year.
“However, my original question was about the installation of an overtaking lane to the west of Toora which is a project that remains unfulfilled.
“I understand VicRoads purchased land along the Highway just out of Toora many years ago with the intention of building an overtaking lane there.
“This stretch between Toora and Foster is windy and frequented by milk trucks, logging trucks and people towing boats and caravans and an overtaking lane would be a huge benefit.
Mr O’Brien said while he was pleased there were improvements happening to the Highway after years of lobbying, the overtaking lane and additional works were needed in future.
“This is the main highway through South Gippsland and parts of it have resembled a goat track over the years.
“I believe the state government and VicRoads should be planning for duplication in the medium to longer term to Leongatha and beyond, but in the meantime, additional works to improve the road must be undertaken and I will keep pressuring the government to ensure this is funded.