FISH Creek’s favourite son Sam Flanders made his debut with the Gold Coast Suns, playing Essendon on Wednesday night before returning to the field on Monday night against Richmond.
In the tantalising 73-point all finish against Essendon, Sam played an impressive first game with a gripping five tackles, three kicks and eight possessions.
Sam started on the forward flank.
Former coach, now Fish Creek president Ray Stefani said ‘The Freak from the Creek’ title was a good fit for his talent.
“He’s quite a special young man, very talented and driven,” Stefani said.
Stefani coached Sam in his junior years.
“One year, to win the goal kicking, Sam kicked 20 goals in the one game,” Stefani said.
“Anyone who watched him could see he could play,” he said.
Gippsland Power talent manager Scotty McDougal agreed Sam’s talent was electric.
“Sam has a very high athletic ability, very quick over the ground, his pressure skills are very high and he’s a goal kicker,” McDougal said.
“He’s exciting, he goes for his marks and he’s a goal kicker. He’s really exciting to watch,” he said.
Comparing Sam with his Gippsland Power team mate Caleb Serong, now at Fremantle, McDougal said it doesn’t all come down to the debut match.
“Both the boys came through together, it’s taken Caleb a few rounds to settle into the big league, so there’s no rush for Sam,” McDougal said.
Flanders set to flourish from forward flank
