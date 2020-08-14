THE Foster Indoor Stadium is set for a transformation, thanks to a $2.26 million funding boost from the Victorian Government’s Community Sports Infrastructure Stimulus Program.
Member for Eastern Victoria Jane Garrett MP has announced that the project is one of 27 to benefit from a share in more than $68 million from the stimulus program.
This investment recognises the overwhelming demand for shovel-ready community sports infrastructure and is part of the Victorian Government’s $2.7 billion Building Works package creating jobs and kick-starting vital projects across the state.
The redevelopment will include an increased court run off, court compliance for basketball competition, expanded and upgraded change room and toilet facilities (that provide accessible and baby change provision), expanded gym/dry program space, improved meeting room spaces, expanded kiosk/kitchenette space and expanded storage space.
The redeveloped facility will provide a perfect base for the Foster Basketball Association, Foster Football Netball Club (Netball), Foster Badminton and Hard Work Café to develop programs, train, host games and events.
This investment is about helping grassroots sports communities get back in the game when the time is right.
“This investment will support the local economy and create jobs – and support the growing number of people in Foster keen to get involved in sport and recreation,” Member for Eastern Victoria, Jane Garrett, said.
“We’re making sport and recreation more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for all Victorians by giving communities the facilities they need.”
From sports field lighting upgrades at multiple sites to new indoor sports courts, investments like these provide high-quality and accessible places for Victorians to reap the benefits of sport and active recreation participation.
By working with local government authorities, alpine resort boards and sporting clubs and organisations, the program is fast-tracking shovel-ready community sports infrastructure projects across Victoria and is expected to create almost $140 million in local economic activity.
This includes jobs in construction and supply chains with benefits for local businesses through the Victorian Government’s Local Jobs First requirements which will be built into contracts.
The program is part of the more than $915 million in Victorian Government investment in community sport and recreation infrastructure since 2014.
Ms Garrett acknowledged the South Gippsland Shire Council for their commitment and financial contribution to the project.
For more information about infrastructure grant opportunities available through the Victorian Government visit www.sport.vic.gov.au