THE number of active cases in Gippsland is continuing to slide, back to 37 active cases on Sunday, August 16.
Latrobe City and its problems at Bupa Aged Care in Traralgon, continues to lead the way with 23 active cases, 44 cumulatively, while there was an additional active case recorded in Baw Baw.
The other local government areas, including Bass Coast 10/3 and South Gippsland 12/4, have remained stable.
In total there have now been 96 cumulative cases in Gippsland, up by two, but active cases are down from 41 to 37 from Saturday to Sunday.
Victoria recorded 279 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the total number of cases now at 16,764.
The overall total has increased by 247 due to 32 cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 78 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 201 are under investigation.
There have been 16 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: Two men and one woman aged in their 70s, four men and two women aged in their 80s and four women and three men aged in their 90s.
Eleven of the 16 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 309 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 3478 cases may indicate community transmission
* 7671 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 662 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 40 in intensive care
* 8570 people have recovered from the virus
* More than 1,959,300 tests have been processed – an increase of 21,566 since yesterday
Of the total cases:
* 15,403 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1006 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 8070 men and 8642 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 2343 active cases: 1164
* There are 2075 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 205 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 190 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 157 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 130 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 127 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 108 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 101 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 100 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 94 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 87 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
The Victorian Government last year transferred 547 disability residential homes and staff to five nongovernment providers which represents approximately 43 per cent of the accommodation market.
Residents in these homes are NDIS clients, and these residential services are currently funded as part of Victoria’s annual $2.5 billion contribution to the NDIS. These homes are scheduled to be transferred to the NDIS by the end of the year. The total number of people receiving disability accommodation/respite services in Victoria is approximately 6500.
Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:
* 204 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 190 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 145 cases have been linked to Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 83 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 52 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater
* 31 cases have been linked to Brunswick Private Hospital
* 30 cases have been linked to Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 21 cases have been linked to the Austin Hospital in Heidelberg
* 11 cases have been linked to the Allied Pinnacle Bakery in Altona
The department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital, Warrina Aged Care in New Gisborne, the Poultry Palace in Laverton, Monash Health, MSS Security Port Melbourne office and the TNTFedEx facility at Melbourne Airport.
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.