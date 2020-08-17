GIPPSLAND is closing in on a cumulative total of 100 coronavirus cases after there were two further active cases recorded over night in the City of Latrobe, both associated with the outbreak at Bupa Aged Care in Traralgon.
However, despite an increase in the number of active cases in the Vslley, from 23 to 25, the Premier Daniel Andrews said today, at Monday’s coronavirus briefing, that the Latrobe Valley was not being targeted for additional testing, along the lines of Ballarat (25 active), Bendigo (47 active) and Geelong (158 active).
Mr Andrews said the reason for not having a special on Latrobe for testing and tracing was because there were low community transmission num numbers in the region, most if not all associated with known outbreaks.
Eastern Victoria MLC Harriet Sing nonetheless announced additional testing services at Moe and an expansion of hours elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the other municipalities in Gippsland recorded no new cases: Baw Baw 6/14, South Gippsland 4/12, Bass Coast 3/10, East Gippsland 1/3 and Wellington 0/13.
The cumulative total across the Gippsland region stands at 98.
In the latest COVID-19 update, for Monday, August 17, Victoria has recorded 282 new cases with the total number of cases now at 17,027.
The overall total has increased by 263, due to 19 cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 59 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 223 are under investigation.
There have been 25 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: One man aged in his 60s, four women and three men aged in their 70s, six women and four men aged in their 80s and four women and three men aged in their 90s.
Twenty-two of the 25 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 334 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 3626 cases may indicate community transmission
* 7474 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 657 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 44 in intensive care
* 9023 people have recovered from the virus
* More than 1,975,000 tests have been processed – an increase of 15,728 since yesterday
Of the total cases:
* 15,648 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1021 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 8177 men and 8802 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 2376 active cases: 1064
* There are 1999 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 205 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 190 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 157 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 131 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 130 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 107 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 107 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 100 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 94 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 93 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine
In Victoria there are currently 87 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
* Total Resident cases: 21; Total Staff cases: 66
* Active cases in NDIS homes: 59 (18 residents)
* Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded*): 27 (3 residents)
* Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 1
The Victorian Government last year transferred 547 disability residential homes and staff to five nongovernment providers which represents approximately 43 per cent of the accommodation market.
Residents in these homes are NDIS clients, and these residential services are currently funded as part of Victoria’s annual $2.5 billion contribution to the NDIS. These homes are scheduled to be transferred to the NDIS by the end of the year. The total number of people receiving disability accommodation/respite services in Victoria is approximately 6500.
Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:
* 205 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 191 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 146 cases have been linked to Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 145 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 62 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 53 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater
* 33 cases have been linked to Ingham’s Chicken in Thomastown
* 31 cases have been linked to Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 31 cases have been linked to the Northern Hospital Emergency Department
* 31 cases have been linked to Ausfresh in Broadmeadows
* 30 cases have been linked to Bingo Recycling in West Melbourne
The Department is also investigating cases linked to Emmitt Utilities, Torque Converter Technologies, and Brunswick Private Hospital.
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.