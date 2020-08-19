THE number of active coronavirus cases in Gippsland dropped back to 36 in the 24 hours to Wednesday, August 19, according to the official figures from the Department Health and Human Services.
That’s not to say there hasn’t been movement, up and down.
East Gippsland has recorded a new case, in Bairnsdale according to post code data, Wellington Shire has its first new case in weeks, and Bass Coast has a new active case, in the Wonthaggi area based on post code data.
South Gippsland is steady at 12 cumulative cases and four (4) active, although a Sentinel-Times reader has advised that a Poowong case has been cleared as negative, and is due to come off the list.
All those changes add up to 99 cases in total in Gippsland, 36 of which are active.
Victoria wide there were 216 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, August 19, with the total number of cases now at 17,446.
The overall total has increased by 208, due to 8 cases being reclassified largely due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 47 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 169 are under investigation.
There have been 12 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday: Three men in their 70s, four women in their 80s, one man in his 80s, three women in their 90s and one man in his 90s.
All of the 12 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 363 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- • 3751 cases may indicate community transmission
- • 7155 cases are currently active in Victoria
- • 675 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 44 in intensive care
- • 9729 people have recovered from the virus
- • A total of 2,008,630 test results have been received which is an increase of 16,109 since yesterday.
Of the total cases:
- • 16,049 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1041 are from regional Victoria
- • Total cases include 8376 men and 9031 women
- • Total number of healthcare workers: 2497 active cases: 1065
- • There are 2040 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
- 205 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
- 191 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
- 157 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
- 147 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
- 131 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
- 111 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
- 110 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
- 108 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine
- 103 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
- 100 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury
In Victoria there are currently 79 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
- • Total Resident cases: 19; Total Staff cases: 60
- • Active cases in NDIS homes: 60 (19 residents)
- • Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 19 (0 residents)
- • Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 1
The Victorian Government last year transferred 547 disability residential homes and staff to five non-government providers which represents approximately 43 per cent of the accommodation market.
Residents in these homes are NDIS clients, and these residential services are currently funded as part of Victoria’s annual $2.5 billion contribution to the NDIS. These homes are scheduled to be transferred to the NDIS by the end of the year.
The total number of people receiving disability accommodation/respite services in Victoria is approximately 6500.
Cases currently linked to key outbreaks are as follows:
- 207 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
- 150 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn
- 147 cases have been linked to Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
- 64 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
- 64 cases have been linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina
- 46 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning in Bundoora
- 44 cases have been linked to Catholic Regional College in Sydenham
- 35 cases have been linked to Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
- 34 cases have been linked to Ingham’s in Thomastown
- 33 cases have been linked to Ausfresh in Broadmeadows
The Department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital.
Bass Coast Health has a close association with Peninsula Health which operates the Frankston Hospital, but CEO of the Wonthaggi Hospital Jan Child said the health service has an exhaustive screening process for any visiting medical officers.
An Incident Management Team is working closely with Peninsula Health to manage this outbreak. All appropriate public health actions are being undertaken, including deep cleaning, contact tracing and testing.
The department is also investigating cases linked to Spotless Cleaning at Chadstone Shopping Centre and AB Oxford Cold Storage in Laverton.