IT seems Parks Victoria must know something about popular Williamsons Beach in the Kilcunda-Harmers Haven Coastal Reserve that no one else does.
This sign snapped by a recent visitor encourages adults to supervise children, keep dogs on leash, take their rubbish home and … look out for elephants!
We’re sure an elephant would never forget a visit to such a lovely part of our world, but what about us humans? Have you ever seen a jumbo visitor at the beach?
Share your photographs of elephants at Williamsons Beach on our Facebook page.
With apologies to Teddy Bear’s Picnic composer John Walter Bratton and lyricist Jimmy Kennedy:
If you go down to Williamsons Beach today
You’re sure of a big surprise
If you go down to the beach today
You’d better open your eyes!
For every jumbo that ever there was
Will gather there for certain
Because today’s the day the
Elephants have their picnic
Picnic time for elephants
The great big elephants are having
A lovely time today
Watch them, catch them unawares
And see them picnic on their holiday
See them gaily gad about
They love to play and shout
They never have any cares
At six o’clock their Mummies and Daddies
Will take them home to bed
Because they’re tired jumbo elephants
Every elephant who’s been good
Is sure of a treat today
There’s lots of marvelous things to eat
And wonderful games to play
Beneath the dunes where nobody sees
They’ll hide and seek…