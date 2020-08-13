IT seems Parks Victoria must know something about popular Williamsons Beach in the Kilcunda-Harmers Haven Coastal Reserve that no one else does.

This sign snapped by a recent visitor encourages adults to supervise children, keep dogs on leash, take their rubbish home and … look out for elephants!

We’re sure an elephant would never forget a visit to such a lovely part of our world, but what about us humans? Have you ever seen a jumbo visitor at the beach?

Share your photographs of elephants at Williamsons Beach on our Facebook page.

With apologies to Teddy Bear’s Picnic composer John Walter Bratton and lyricist Jimmy Kennedy:

If you go down to Williamsons Beach today

You’re sure of a big surprise

If you go down to the beach today

You’d better open your eyes!

For every jumbo that ever there was

Will gather there for certain

Because today’s the day the

Elephants have their picnic

Picnic time for elephants

The great big elephants are having

A lovely time today

Watch them, catch them unawares

And see them picnic on their holiday

See them gaily gad about

They love to play and shout

They never have any cares

At six o’clock their Mummies and Daddies

Will take them home to bed

Because they’re tired jumbo elephants

Every elephant who’s been good

Is sure of a treat today

There’s lots of marvelous things to eat

And wonderful games to play

Beneath the dunes where nobody sees

They’ll hide and seek…